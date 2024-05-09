FFA talks Honda plant with Good Hope Lions Club

Members of the Miami Trace/Laurel Oaks FFA recently gave a presentation at the Good Hope Lions Club meeting. The students were (left to right), Carley Payton, Eric Taylor, Cotey Payton and Emily Reeves. Submitted photo

Four students from the Miami Trace and Laurel Oaks FFA recently presented a talk at the Good Hope Lions Club regarding the LG/Honda battery plant in Jeffersonville.

Each student took the part of various “characters” from a local generational farmer, a representative of Honda, a student representing the potential environmental impacts and one speaking of the economic impact on Fayette County from increased real estate prices and road damage.

The students were accompanied by their advisor, Amanda Swigert.