Saturday marks first day of 2024 Fayette Co. Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Farmers Market is off and running….this is the 18th year for the Market in the current location. Saturday, May 11 marks the first day of the 2024 Farm Market season, and the vendors are excited to welcome both regular and new customers, as well as many friends at the start of the season.

The first greens of the season are so welcome. Imagine for a minute that what you eat depends on what you are able to grow, forage or hunt for yourself. The late winter and early spring marks a time of scarcity. The garlic, onions, squash, root vegetables, and apples you were able to overwinter in the root cellar will be starting to sprout or shrivel, if there are even any left. The canned tomatoes, corn, beets and green beans are staples and still in abundance if the previous year allowed a strong harvest.

But how we long for and savor those first greens of spring – the flavor, and tang on the tongue. There is something about the bitter notes of those young dandelion greens and the acidic bite of the rhubarb and the indescribable, but earthy taste of asparagus that satisfy some craving. Arugula, chard and kale resemble their wild cousins more than the mild domestic lettuce and spinach we now favor. The foraged greens add a certain pizzazz to our palates; the young dandelion greens provide a plethara of nutrients craved by the body after a long winter without fresh greens. So forage away if you’re able, but you’ll find early vegetables awaiting you at this first market.

To kick off the season, the Carnegie Public Library mobile bike will be at the market and visitors will have an opportunity to check out Tony’s Traveling Tales, borrow or purchase books, pick up a copy of the library newsletter, and learn more about the library’s apps and digital resources! David Zinn, Appalachian Balladeer, will provide the music and Cruiser’s Roadside Grill (Casey Thomas of Sabina) will be available with hot food truck food. So many reasons to visit the market on opening day.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Biers Run Mudd (Rachel Shepard and Eric Harris): kiln fired ceramics— planters, vases, bowls, and mugs.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce: asparagus, rhubarb, radish, spring onions and lettuce. Bedding plants including Mother’s Day flowers. Succulents in decorative containers.

Compton Creek Farms (Jason and Jenna Bryan): assorted packaged (frozen) cuts of pasture raised chicken.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet blankets, hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers, quilted pot holders and wax melts in over 50 scents.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa (including bacon and mango), 4 salad dressings and 3 new BBQ sauce flavors. Sampling NEW honey BBQ sauce.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Mother’s day gift ideas, fingerless mitts, highland cow and turtle baskets, dog biscuits, wax melts, tote bags, yarn, loveys, Bluey hats.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Rhubarb, leaf lettuce, plants (peppers, herbs including sage, horseradish, mints and penny royal and native perennial flowering plants and trees), raw unpasteurized honey,pear butters, elderberry jelly, sourdough crackers.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Strawberries, pies (strawberry, rhubarb), yeast breads and rolls, cinnamon buns, zucchini and banana (tea) breads, cakes, bars, whoopie pies, buckeyes and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, lemon bars, salted caramel butter bars and peanut butter fudge.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): crocheted items—amigurumi (plush stuffed toys), b and wearables, baby items, and kitchen items.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): Fresh rhubarb (jams, jellies, fruit butters and sheet cakes not available until June 8th).

PPCF/The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie and Dennis Mosny): Cherry, rhubarb, apple and raisin pies. Buns Bars, cinnamon rolls, mini cinni’s.

Red Maple Goats and Soaps (Cindy Grover): handmade, all natural goat-milk soaps and lotions. Find out about the benefits of goat-milk products.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee (beans and ground) and a new Bourbon Barrel Aged coffee.

Sunburst Wormstead (Sarah and Daniel Jewell): Vermibrew ( worm tea) – a concentrated liquid fertilizer for your plants and garden made from worm castings.

The Casual Gourmet (Jason Gilmore): Assorted baked goods.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Small mason jar flower arrangements, dried flower bouquets, seasonal produce (radish, spring greens mix, spring onions), potted plants —lettuce bowls, garden seedlings, houseplants.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— signs, tables, gnomes, as well as bird feeders (freestanding and hanging) and hanging bird houses. Wooden solar mushrooms and sunflowers. Crocheted items including a variety of stuffed animals, kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don and Sara Creamer): Bread and other baked goods. Sewing crafts.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.