Fayette Co. Business Expo set for Thursday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — This Thursday, the Fayette County Business Expo will be showcasing local businesses, careers, resources, jobs and contacts for community members to explore.

This year’s business expo will be located at the Fayette County Family YMCA, 100 Civic Drive in Washington Court House. The student groups will occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and following immediately after, the doors will be open to the public until 5 p.m.

The companies currently registered to attend Thursday’s Fayette County Business Expo will include: Accel Temporary Services LLC, Adena Health System, Community Action Commission of Fayette Co, Court House Manor, Dixon Printing & Embroidery, Domtar Paper Co., Fayette County, First State Bank, Hills Pet Nutrition, John Hinderer Ford, L-H Battery Plant, McKesson, Nippon Seiki Ohio (New Sabina Industries), Surge Staffing Agency, TFO Tech Co. Ltd., The Guest House Spa, Union Savings Bank, Valero Renewable Fuels – Bloomingburg, Walmart Distribution Center #7012, WCHO Radio, and YUSA Corporation.

The generous sponsors of this event are Fayette County Family YMCA and Buckeye Country 105.5.