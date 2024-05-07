WPD: 14-year-old hit by vehicle Friday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle Friday while crossing the street at the intersection of Delaware Street and Peddicord Avenue, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. According to reports, the driver of a 2017 dark blue Chevrolet Traverse — later identified as Betty A. Whitson, 65 — was observed coming to a stop at the stop sign on Delaware Street at Peddicord Avenue.

The 14-year-old girl was walking eastbound across the road, according to police, and Whitson proceeded to drive forward, striking the girl.

The girl was transported by Fayette County EMS due to injuries sustained. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Whitson was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.