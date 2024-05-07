Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Board of DD regular meeting – May 8

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. Board meetings will be held in the Economic Building, 150 E. East St., Washington C.H. Anyone wishing for more information, please notify the board president seven days in advance of the meeting. This can be done by calling 740-335-7453.

Fayette County Business Expo – May 9

Looking for a job? Want to know what careers are available in the local area? Interested in learning what a particular business does or produces? Meet local businesses at the Fayette County Business Expo at the Fayette County YMCA from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. You do not have to be a chamber member to participate. Open to the public.

Second Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck & Concerts – May 11

The Second Saturday Car Cruise – food trucks and concerts series continues on May 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street in Washington Court House.

Steve Luebbe retirement celebration – May 16

The public is invited to celebrate the retirement of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe after 25 years of service to the Fayette County Engineer’s Office. The celebration will be held on Thursday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington C.H.

Local Democrats’ meeting – May 16

The Fayette County Democrats’ Central Committee will hold its May meeting on May 16 at 7 p.m. in the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.