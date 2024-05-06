An experience of a lifetime

Wilma Bogard, 93, of Washington C.H., recently reunited with her brother, David “Bud” Harper, 82, during a trip to Florida with her granddaughters. Submitted photos Wilma Bogard with her granddaughters, Janessa Williamson, Jodi Hoyle, Danette Garringer, and Chastity Thomas during their trip of a lifetime.

Wilma Bogard, 93, of Washington Court House, had the experience of a lifetime this past month.

Last December, her granddaughters Jodi Hoyle, Chastity Thomas, Danette Garringer, and Janessa Williamson decided to take her on a trip to Florida for her Christmas present. Wilma and her four granddaughters have always had a special bond, and she agreed to go.

The girls were so grateful to be able to make special memories with their grandmother and enjoyed several fun experiences together. The surprising highlight of the trip came on the very last day.

Wilma had not seen her 82-year-old brother, David “Bud” Harper, for almost 30 years as he lives in Florida. The girls arranged a meeting unbeknownst to Wilma for her to finally see her brother.

Upon seeing each other, the siblings held a long embrace and tears of joy flowed. It was a beautiful moment for everyone involved and even onlooking strangers enjoyed being present for such a special occasion.

Regarding the trip, Wilma said she had “the time of her life,” and she and her granddaughters plan to do it again next year.