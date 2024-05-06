MT run-rules Marietta in Sectional tournament, 10-0 MT run-rules Marietta in Sectional tournament, 10-0 MT run-rules Marietta in Sectional tournament, 10-0 MT run-rules Marietta in Sectional tournament, 10-0 MT run-rules Marietta in Sectional tournament, 10-0

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers had a home tournament game against the Tigers of Marietta High School Monday, May 6.

Miami Trace won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

Gracie Cordell pitched all five innings for Miami Trace. She allowed two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out nine for the win.

Kaylee Everhart was the leading hitter for Miami Trace, going 3 for 3 with one RBI and three runs scored. One of her hits was a triple.

Dylaney Templin was 1 for 3 with three RBI; Ella McCarty was 1 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored; Cordell was 1 for 2 with one RBI; Ellie Hoppes went 1 for 3 with one run scored and Zoey Grooms was 1 for 3.

One of McCarty’s hits was a double.

H. Miller had both of Marietta’s hits.

Miami Trace scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the first inning.

The Lady Panthers scored four runs in the second, two in the third and three in the fifth.

C. Harris and J. Malone combined to pitch 4.2 innings for Marietta. They combined for eight hits, 10 runs (seven earned), seven walks and two strikeouts.

Miami Trace (8-11 overall) will play at No. 2 seed Unioto (20-3) Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 3-3, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 3b, 1 sb; Mya Babineau, 0-2, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 4 runs; Dylaney Templin, 1-3, 3 rbi, 1 sac fly; Ella McCarty, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b; Gracie Cordell, 1-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb, hbp; Zoey Grooms, 1-3, hbp; Onesti Evans, 0-2; Jayda Jones, 0-0, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Ellie Hoppes 1-3, 1 run; Aubrey Keaton, 0-2, 1 bb.

RHE

M 000 00x x — 0 2 2

MT 142 03x x — 10 8 2