Lady Lion season ends with 6-2 loss to River Valley

Washington’s Adysun Bartruff makes a throw from third base during the game against River Valley on Monday, May 6, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lion softball team hosted the River Valley Raiders on Monday in a Sectional Semifinal game in the DII Southeast District.

The game was originally scheduled to be at River Valley, but a decision was made on Monday morning to move the game to Washington. River Valley would still act as the home team and Washington came to bat first in the game.

Unfortunately, the Lady Lions dug themselves a 6-0 hole that they were unable to get out of as they fell 6-2, ending their season.

The Raiders had two three-run innings, the third and fifth, to help propel them to victory.

Olivia Haycook started and took the loss for Washington, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts through four innings.

Lilly Shaw pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing three runs on four hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Washington scored their two runs in the top of the seventh inning as they looked to make a rally.

Alizae Ryan led off with an infield single, and advanced to second on a single from Mikhaylee Ragland. Both ladies advanced a base on a passed ball, and Ryan would later score on an error. Trinity Hixon then singled to center field to score Ragland and make it 6-2. The next three batters would ultimately be retired to end the game.

Offensively for Washington, five players had one hit for the game.

Addison Knisley and Shaw each went 1-for-3, Ryan and Ragland were both 1-for-3 with a run scored, and Hixon was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Lady Lions bid farewell to their seven seniors: Alizae Ryan, Lilly Shaw, Addison Knisley, Jordan Mead, Havannah Villalobos Burns, Kaithlyn Maquilling and Angelina Jones.

River Valley advances to the Sectional Championship on Wednesday where they will travel to take on top-seeded Sheridan at 5 p.m.