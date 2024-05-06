Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title Jackson beats MT, 5-2; wins FAC title

The championship of baseball in the Frontier Athletic Conference for 2024 was on the line when the Ironmen of Jackson High School visited Miami Trace High School on a mostly cloudy Monday, May 6.

Jackson was 8-0 in the FAC and the Panthers had a record of 7-1 going into Monday’s match-up.

Jackson took a 5-0 lead after four innings on the way to a 5-2 victory, clinching the outright championship.

Brady Armstrong started and sustained the loss for Miami Trace. He pitched four innings with eight hits and five runs (all earned). He walked one and struck out four.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched three scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

Gaven Jones pitched a complete game for Jackson. He allowed seven hits and two runs (both unearned) with one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Jackson improves to 19-4 overall.

Miami Trace is now 14-7.

In the fifth inning for the Panthers, Armstrong singled scoring Gaige Stuckey and Austin Brown.

Also for the Panthers, Konnor May went 2 for 3 and Austin Boedeker was 2 for 2.

Justin Robinson, Evan Colegrove each had one hit.

Miami Trace is scheduled to play at Jackson Tuesday. Irrespective of the outcome of Tuesday’s game, Miami Trace will finish alone in second place in the FAC.

Defending champions Washington are third at 5-5. Chillicothe winds up in fourth place at 4-6, followed by McClain at 3-7 and Hillsboro at 1-9.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 0-4, 1 run; Austin Brown, 0-4, 1 run; Brady Armstrong, 1-3, 1 rbi; Evan Colegrove, 1-3; Justin Robinson, 1-3; Konnor May, 2-3; Cam Morton, 0-3; Jameson Hyer, 0-2, 1 bb; Austin Boedeker, 2-2.

Offensively for Jackson: Boston Campbell, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; R,. Seimetz, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sac fly, 1 sb; N. Johnson, 2-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 1 sb; Gaven Jones, 0-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb; N. Ernst 0-4; Rylan Wyant, 0-2; Z. Ervin, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; C. Wolford, 1-3, 1 run; Bodhi Wolford, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi.

RHE

J 102 200 0— 5 8 2

MT 000 020 0 — 2 7 2