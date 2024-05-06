Local students participate in the Area IV Envirothon competition

The Miami Trace team (left to right): Abbi Bolen, Abbey Nobel, Lily Waddle, Cotey Payton, Lilly Hamilton, Kelsy Douglas, Thomas Green, Connor Barga, Aidan Marley, Katie Harris, Kaley Moser, Mayci Adkins, and Levi Morrison. Submitted photos The Washington C.H. City Schools team (left to right): Kate Bailey, Kendelle Woods, Grechen Reed, Layla Moore, and Jillian Frederick.

Competition was intense on April 30 at Gwynne Conservation Area-Farm Science Review in London, Ohio for the Area 4 competition.

In Ohio, the Envirothon is sponsored by the Ohio Federation of Soil & Water Conservation Districts. Madison and Fayette County hosted 300 students at the event.

Natural resource professionals write the test for aquatics, current environmental issues, forestry, soils, and wildlife, and include site questions at the venue to test the students’ knowledge. The participants meet a wide range of professionals and are exposed to various points of view on environmental responsibilities while learning about career opportunities.

Fayette County was represented by three teams from Miami Trace and one team from Washington City Schools. The Envirothon gives the students an opportunity to learn about natural resource careers and current environmental issues.

“I really appreciate the teachers and students that take the time to participate,” said Brigitte Hisey, natural resource specialist with the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District.

The top four teams from each area go to a two-day state competition which will be held at Hocking College this year. The top team will travel to the national competition in New York state.

Next year, the area event will be held in Miami County.