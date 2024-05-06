FCPH announces programs, activities for May

John D. Kinsel, MS, an Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Consultant with over 40 years of experience, will present “6 Ways to Build Your Child’s Brain For Lifelong Success and Wellness” on May 15 at 1 p.m. at Fayette County Public Health. Free childcare will be provided. Registration is required. Call 740-335-5111 to register. Submitted photo

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has announced the following programs and activities for the month of May.

Wellness Matters

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Join John D. Kinsel, MS, as he talks about “6 Ways to Build Your Child’s Brain For Lifelong Success and Wellness.” This session is free and open to the public. Childcare is provided (must register ahead of time for childcare).

This information session is a part of a series of educational opportunities offered as a collaboration between the Help Me Grow home visiting program and the preconception health and wellness program at FCPH.

This session will take place on Wednesday, May 15 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the FCPH office, 317 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H.

Converse with a Nurse

“Converse with a Nurse” is a short educational session followed by questions and answers. The program ends with walking or light exercise. Darci Moore, certified nurse practitioner, and Janessa Williamson, RN, CLS lead these sessions. There is no cost and this is open to anyone 18 or older.

This program is perfect for beginners who want to start being more active with light to moderate activity, or for anyone who would like to find support and encouragement for healthier living.

The May sessions will occur on Friday, May 10 and Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St., Washington C.H. For more information, contact Janessa Williamson, RN, at 740-335-5910.

Suicide Prevention Coalition: A Community of Hope

The Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition meets on the third Thursday of every month at the FCPH office. The coalition is made up of community members and agency representatives working together, dedicated to building healthy and safe communities by helping others discover their reasons to live through promoting awareness, education, intervention, and support services.

This month’s meeting will take place on Thursday, May 16, at 12:30 p.m. A virtual option is also available. If you would like a link to attend the virtual meeting, please email [email protected].

Community Health Assessment

The Fayette County Community Health Alliance (FCCHA) has started work on the community health assessment.

The FCCHA is a collaborative, community-based group whose efforts are aimed at improving the quality of life for residents of Fayette County. The coalition is structured with a steering committee focused on specific health priorities.

A community health assessment helps people understand what health issues are important in the community and to the community and what can be done to make things better. It is important for community members to be included and involved in the process because they know their own community best. They can share their own personal experiences, concerns, and ideas to help make sure that the assessment reflects the real needs of the people who live here. By participating, community members can help make decisions that will improve the health and well-being of everyone in Fayette County.

There are many opportunities to be involved depending on your availability and level of interest. You can serve on the coalition, or take the survey, or participate in a focus group. The survey will be available to the public soon. If you would like to be involved in the community health assessment, email [email protected].

To stay up to date on the latest offerings at Fayette County Public Health, visit faycohd.org.