Gail Allen | R-H photos MTMS student recovering well after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

The Miami Trace Middle School student who was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon after getting off the school bus outside her home is recovering well, according to district officials.

Today, Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent Kim Pittser said, “We are incredibly grateful for our student’s ongoing recovery and progress after the recent incident and will continue to support her and her family during this time. Our school community is exceptional in many ways, notably in its response to challenging times, where resilience and unity are particularly evident.”

At around 3 p.m. Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of US 62 North on a report of an injury accident involving a child. According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the investigation into the accident found that as the bus lights and stop sign were activated to let the student off the bus, a line of southbound traffic also came to a stop to allow the student to exit the bus.

As traffic was stopped, a 2020 Dodge Ram, driven by Austin Rideout, 28, of Washington C.H., was heading southbound and the driver failed to observe the cars stopped in the southbound lanes yielding to the school bus.

The Dodge Ram struck the rear end of a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by Mason Roush, 21, of Greenfield — pushing it forward and causing it to strike a 2013 Honda Civic, driven by Anthony Hamilton, 42, of Washington C.H. The Fusion reportedly bounced off the Civic, traveled across the yellow center line into the northbound lane of travel, off the east side of the roadway and struck the 12-year-old student as she was being discharged from the bus and entering the driveway.

According to Stanforth, the student was thrown through the air and into the front yard of 8824 US 62 North. The Fusion continued along the ditch line before coming to a stop at the rear of the school bus.

Fayette County EMS arrived on scene and requested MedFlight to transport the student by helicopter to a Columbus-area trauma center. EMS transported Roush to the Adena Fayette Medical Center Emergency Room.

Hamilton and Rideout were treated on scene and refused to be transported by EMS personnel.

Rideout was charged with failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and was issued a court summons.

The school bus at the scene was not struck and was able to finish its route to get the students on the bus home safely.

“On Friday afternoon, communication was made to parents of students on that bus route conveying their later than usual drop-off time,” said Pittser. “When the bus was able to continue the route, (assistant principal) Ms. (Michelle Teis) joined those students on the bus. Then, administrators and counselors continued this morning with additional follow-up. We are thankful for the follow-up provided from many staff members, including Mr. Anders, Mr. Binegar, Ms. Teis, Mr. Dean, and Mrs. Enochs.”

On Monday morning, counseling and support services were made available at the Miami Trace Local School District.

“Miami Trace Local School District is committed to maintaining a comprehensive support system for our students, prioritizing their overall well-being,” said Pittser. “Alongside our dedicated school counselors, we partner with various mental health agencies to ensure that counselors and therapists are accessible on campus every school day. These professionals are readily available to provide assistance to both students and staff members affected by this event.”