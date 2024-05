Bill Gillespie of the Jeffersonville Fire Department brought the historical 1927 “Speed Wagon” fire engine for display. This engine was purchased by the fire department, new in 1927, and it is housed at their fire station, according to Gillespie. Gail Allen | R-H photos A 1947 Chevy pickup driven by Cory McNeal who used his air hydraulics to lower the truck after it arrived. George Rose from Sabina brought his 1937 Dodge truck to the show. Jerry Crawford entered a 1935 Ford which he restored recently.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A car show was held at The Gathering Place parking lot on Saturday sponsored by the Dragin’ Angels Car Club.

All proceeds will go to the Dragin’ Angels scholarship fund for schools in Fayette County, according to co-sponsor Garry Ludwick.

Cars and trucks of all ages and sizes were on display, along with music and the Dragin’ Angels food truck. Door prizes were given away.