Get your house in order: ‘Build an ark’

Without order there is chaos and according to the Bible, Noah and his family lived with chaos all around them. He was told by God to build an ark or his family would die in flood waters.

We are living in much the same chaos that Noah and his family were experiencing. Our culture is drowning in the flood waters of deceitful philosophies and ideologies. These philosophies and ideologies are preached from the platforms of media, social media, entertainment, and unbelieving professors and teachers at every level of education.

Like Noah, it is time for the church and us as individuals to build an ark. A spiritual ark of safety for ourselves, our families, friends, and those we influence.

We will get into the word and see what all of this looks like for us. How we can maintain and stay solid in a chaotic culture.

Please join us at Logos on Tuesday, May 7 where the goal is to be rooted and built up in Christ Jesus and established in the faith.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen, teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m. The meeting is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.