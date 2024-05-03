‘For such a time as this’

Many people are born with the tendency to wait and say nothing and and think that it will all work out. There are a few people that roll up their sleeves and get things done. These people are, for good or bad, world changers. We all have the same ability to think differently and do the right thing, but it seems to me that many leave the responsibility to just a few that will give time to what needs to be accomplished.

Many times the men stand back and allow the women to speak up for what needs to be addressed. That is definitely not to say it is the rule, but many times it seems our justification is that we just have too many things to do and can’t get around to the task at hand. As I evaluate my life I see that the things I put off are those things I thought I would not enjoy doing, or I had time to put them off until later. I seem to have no problem laying things aside and going to baseball, basketball or football games; especially if I know someone playing, or Glenda has paid for reserved seats. The things we put off are things that many times have eternal consequences.

Matthew 25:10, And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came, and those who were ready went in with him to the wedding; and the door was shut.

Jesus was explaining to his disciples that we can put things off until there is nothing that can be done. They had more than likely seen this happen at a Galilean wedding. Jesus knew that they would relate to this analogy because they were raised in Galilee. This would be an instance where the young ladies did not bring enough oil for their lamps and when they ran out, they had to leave and buy more. But when they returned the door was shut. They had missed the wedding.

I have heard so many people say that they will do what needs to be done, but not now. The real problem is that even though we are putting these things off, they will never go away or get better unless someone stands up and does the right thing. These issues will keep affecting us until we finally quit complaining and give them the attention they need.

We can procrastinate to the point that the door is shut and it is too late. If we ignore it long enough, our procrastination can actually turn into hatred for something or someone that we could have influenced and our life would have been made better.

The bible teaches us in Ecclesiastes 3:1, “To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven:” and in Ecclesiastes 3:10-11, “I have seen the God-given tasks with which the sons of men are to be occupied. He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also He has put eternity in their hearts, except that no one can find out the work that God does from beginning to end.”

Seasons come and go so we must not wait any longer to do the right thing. “For Such A Time As This!”

