Yankee RSS Farmers hold seventh meeting

The seventh meeting for the Yankee RSS Farmers was held on Sunday, April 7 at the Madison Mills Township Hall.

The meeting was called to order by Randon Stolzenburg. The 4-H pledge was led by Lewis, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Kaylee. Roll call was completed by saying your name and your favorite holiday. Punch and munch was served.

Kyleigh Caldwell provided the secretary’s report, and Hayden Bartruff provided us with the treasurer’s report. Demonstrations were done by just Bryson. The advisory updates were for the fundraiser, we are selling candy bars. The April 8 quality assurance meeting was cancelled until the 15th from 6-7:30.

The entries are due May 5 for pin assignments. 4-H camp is from May 30 to June 3. The theme is “Where Stars Are Born.” Registrations close on April 19. Skillathon is July 1 for the rabbits. You need to know, the breed, conformation, and medication labels. We had trash pickup on April 21 at 3 p.m. Officer judging is June 21.

At the next meeting for punch and munch, punch will be served by Zach and munch will be provided by Brenna. Next meeting’s demonstrations will be Kelsey Caldwell, also by Kaylee and Lewis Everhart. The next meeting will be on Sunday, May 5 at the Madison Mills Township Hall. The meeting was adjourned by Hayden and Tanzyn.