WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 1

Juan A.M. Hernandez, 24, 236 Green St., stop sign violation, no operator’s license.

Juvenile, 17, Leesburg, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

James M. Sever, 38, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, robbery.

Juvenile, 17, Greenfield, failure to control.

April 30

Ryan E. Butterbaugh, 19, Greenfield, red light violation.

Chad E. Ingles Sr., 52, 678 Robinson Road, criminal trespass.

April 27

Roger L. Creamer, 57, 1239 Rawling St., Xenia Police Department – aggravated menacing.