Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

March 9 – SR 62 SW

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident. Two vehicles involved with possible entrapment were reported at the time of dispatch. On arrival, both vehicles were off the roadway with heavy damage. Firefighters checked the vehicles for occupants and hazards. Firefighters provided an initial patient assessment prior to EMS arrival. Firefighters remained on scene until released by FCSO.

March 7 – E. Temple St.

FD received a tone to assist Fayette County EMS. FD provided assistance.

March 6 – 329 N. North St.

FD received a call requesting a gas check. FD checked residence and did not detect any issues.

March 6 – 3979 OH-38

FD dispatched for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival FD was directed to the West process MCC area by maintenance personnel. They advised the room had started to fill with smoke. Maintenance personnel had already shut down all air handling equipment prior to the arrival of FD. FD inspected the MCC area, HVAC units located on the roof of MCC, and HVAC units located on the building roof with thermal imaging camera and was unable to locate any irregularities. Plant personnel restarted all air handling equipment that had been shut down previously. FD checked all units and did not detect any problems, all units appeared to be functioning properly. Plant personnel had already advised they were in contact with the HVAC service technician to have the units inspected. During the fire alarm the cross-zone detector activated which allowed the suppression system for the MCC room to arm. Maintenance personnel had disarmed the system and advised they would ensure the system was put back into a ready state.

March 3 – 912 Damon Dr.

FD dispatched for Carbon Monoxide alarm. Upon arrival, the resident requested assistance in changing batteries in the smoke detectors. FD replaced all smoke detector batteries and performed a self-test on all detectors.

March 3 – 98 Jonesboro Road

FD received station tones for a possible fire in a ditch. FD arrived on scene and investigated. FD did not find any fire in a ditch at the time of investigation.

March 3 – 168 Summit Ln.

FD dispatched for a stove fire. While en route, dispatch advised the fire was out. Upon arrival, FD confirmed there was no active fire. Occupant had removed pan from the stove top. FD checked the stove and turned off the circuit breaker for the stove. FD ventilated structure.

March 3 – 422 E. Market St.

FD received a call for a carbon monoxide check. FD checked the residence and did not detect anything at this time.

March 3 – 3979 OH-38

FD received station tone for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, FD met with maintenance personnel which stated the power had briefly gone out. Maintenance personnel performed a walk through of the plant with nothing found. Maintenance personnel stated there were slightly higher than normal temperatures present in the grain dryer area. FD personnel performed walk through of the area accompanied by the maintenance staff and inspected all grain dryers, and grain legs with thermal imaging cameras. Maintenance personnel rechecked the temperature sensors for the area and all were found to now be in the normal operating range.