Fayette Community Chorale to hold annual Dinner and a Concert

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette Community Chorale will be holding its annual fundraising Dinner and a Concert on Saturday, May 18 at the Grace Methodist Church of Washington C.H. in the Fellowship Hall.

The concert’s theme this year is “Sounds of the 60’s & 70’s” featuring music from The Beatles, Carole King, Billy Joel, Simon & Garfunkel, and others. Along with the choral selections, there will be several solo performances by Chorale members.

The Chorale is directed by Richard Glass, and the music is being accompanied by David Penwell on piano, Jon Thorne on bass, and Terry DiLuciano on percussion. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the concert at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Dinner and Concert are $25 per person and must be purchased or reserved no later than Friday, May 10 in order for reservations to be made. Those interested may purchase tickets from any Chorale member or by calling or texting Richard Glass at 740-505-6191. The meal is being provided by the Women of Grace and will begin at 6 p.m.

Back again this year will be the very popular “Mystery Gift Card Draw.” For $10, those interested are given the opportunity to pick an envelope containing a mystery gift card that is worth at least $10, but many are worth more.

“You may want to come a bit early, because the last two years all of the gift card envelopes were gone by the time the dinner started,” said Glass.

For those who would like to attend only the concert, admission is $10 at the door (no advance sale of concert only admission). The concert will be in the Fellowship Hall and will begin at 7 p.m.