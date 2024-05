On Thursday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident occurred on State Route 753 near US 35, causing a car and a truck to travel off the side of the road, entrapping a woman in the driver’s seat of the car. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Washington Fire Department were able to help the woman to exit her car safely. No serious injuries were reported, however, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital for back pain.

Brya Labig | R-H photos