Washington Municipal Court civil credit reports

From the Washington Court House Municipal Court:

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden CO v. Heather N. Scurlock, 108 New Lexington Ct., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $10,521.93, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Tad N. Jones, 94 Jamsion Road Lot 214, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $560.51, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Beverly Rueppel, 3308 SR 753 SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $527.68, for complaint, was dismissed.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Roger Binegar, 4478 Wentz Road, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,286.94, for complaint.

Jamie Mercer, South Solon, OH v. Bobby Adams, 828 Willard St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for complaint, judgement amount $12,600.

1st Choice Financial, 1204 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Tessa Wiley, Leesburg, OH, claims amount $462.08, for small claims.

Bern Orthmeyer, 1108 Solid Rock Blvd. Apt. 10, Washington C.H., OH v. James Reed, 1102 Solid Rock Blvd. Apt. 4, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $640, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Miles Schlichter, 1114 S. Main St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,263.79, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Mark A. Young, 428 Van Deman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $910.26, for small claims, was dismissed.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Jennifer Dalton, 417 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,534.52, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Mark A. Young, 428 Van Deman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,783.70, for small claims, was dismissed.

Heartland Cash Advance, 217 W. Court St., Washington C.H., OH v. Bill Pegan, Sardinia, OH, claims amount $844, for small claims.

Eagle Loan Co. Of Ohio, Chillicothe, OH v. Krystal Burton, 613 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,388.52, for complaint.

Midland Funding LLC, Columbus, OH v. Brittany Hott, 1140 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,073.13, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Stacy Barker, 9742 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,730.08, for complaint.

Adena Fayette Medical Center, 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Teddy Carroll, Chillicothe, OH, claims amount $4,695.25, for complaint, was dismissed.

1st Choice Financial, 1204 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Tiffany Greene, Clarksville, OH, claims amount $669.65, for small claims.

Framar LLC Wayne Kingery, 614 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH v. David Gilbert and all other occupants, 507 Campbell St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for forcible entry and detainer, was dismissed.