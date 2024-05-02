Adena Fayette honors volunteers

Jean Ann Davis receiving a pin of recognition for her 5,000 hours of volunteer work at Adena Fayette Medical Center from AFMC CEO Josh McCoy. Submitted photos Jim Hamilton receiving a pin of recognition for his 5,500 hours of volunteer work at Adena Fayette Medical Center from AFMC CEO Josh McCoy and volunteer chairman Susan Mitchell.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Adena Fayette Medical Center recently honored its volunteers at a Volunteer Recognition Luncheon.

Jean Ann Davis and Jim Hamilton earned 5,000 and 5,500 hour pins for their hours of volunteer work, respectively, and over 20 years of service.

Others receiving hour pins were Robin Dolphin and Judy Gentry receiving 500 hour pins; Beth Foster and Pat Gall receiving 1,500 pins; Ruth Curry and Carolyn Reinwald receiving 2,500 hour pins; Susan Mitchell her 3,000 hour pin and Barbara Vance her 3,500 pins. Reinwald was also presented her past president pin.

Certificates and pins were given out by AFMC CEO Josh McCoy and volunteer chairman Susan Mitchell.

April is National Volunteer Month. For those interested in volunteering at the hospital, please contact AFMC, attention Susan Mitchell.