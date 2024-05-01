Chamber welcomes newest member Roof X

RoofX owners Mark, Arlen and Galen Yoder, with employees Rhonda Wise, Todd Estep, Caleb Howard, Kenzie Yoder, Jason Duff, Brooke Robertson, Shawn Hickok, and Ryland Donley; Southern Hills Community Bank staff: Lindsey Cloud, Stacie Rolfe, Jessica Hupp, and Beth Staggs; Chamber Ambassadors: Tony Sanor (OSU Ext.), Robyn Hadden (St. Catherine’s/CH Manor), Katie Bottorff (Ohio’s Hospice) Joel Menken (WCHO), Wade Shrack (Comm. Member). Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, RoofX, with a ribbon cutting celebration.

RoofX is a family-owned and operated business that brings decades of industry experience, family values, and a customer-first approach to everything they do, according to a news release.

“When you work with us, you’re not just a customer, you’re part of the RoofX family,” RoofX officials said. “We will ensure clear, concise communication, education, and superb workmanship through the entire process.”

RoofX offers roof replacements, roof repairs, seamless gutters, roof maintenance, storm damage restoration, and more.

“We always offer complimentary, no-obligation roof inspections and also offer emergency roofing services if needed,” RoofX officials said. “We take pride in being there for our communities and giving back as much as we can.”

RoofX is located at 11500 US 62 in Leesburg.