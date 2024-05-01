Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded March 18

Deena Burnett to Friendly Homes LLP, 612 E. Temple St., consideration amount $100,000.

Haller Farms LLC and Kaspar G. W. Haller to Agabe LLC, 35 acres and 209.955 acres in Green Twp., consideration amount $3,430,000.

Victor F. and Kathy Patterson to Travis and Ashley Burden, 2788 Bulldog Ct., consideration amount $175,000.

Recorded March 20

PennyMac Loan Services LLC to Square One Real Estate LLC, 7981 Rt. 41 NW, consideration amount $137,400.

Kenneth and Ann Spahr to Jason and Carly Clemens, 36 N. Main St., consideration amount $330,000.

Recorded March 21

Omsagar Hotels LTD to Shree Jala LLC, 11431 Allen Road, consideration amount $4,500,000.

Recorded March 22

Phillip J. Arruda to Steven and Sandra Wilson, 314 Forest St., consideration amount $169,800.

Recorded March 26

Bonnie Snodgrass Trust and James Snodgrass Trust to ADS Homes LLC, 1125 E. Paint St., consideration amount $80,000.

Recorded March 28

Grace Adair to Marcus Mick, 220 Chestnut St., consideration amount $48,000.

Carl Garufi to Kayleigh and Stephen Sampson, 445 W. Circle Ave., consideration amount $135,200.

James Perrill Trust and Maxel Farm Trust to Todd R. Peterson, 40.05 acres and 22.24 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $1,015,700.

Recorded April 2

Kristen and Glenn Conn to Joyce A. Creamer, 538 Albin Ave., consideration amount $159,000.

Anthony J. Eddlemon to Douglas A. Drury, 694 Leslie Trace NW, consideration amount $183,000.

Arthur, Laura, Corey and Jessica Clemans to Conn Farms Inc., 7 acres in Jefferson Twp and also acreage in Madison County, consideration amount $126,000.

JRM Rentals II LLC to Seth Spellman, 737 Broadway St., consideration amount $125,900.

Von Ruffer Limited Partnership to James Perrill Trust and Maxel Farm Trust, 100.1283 acres, 46.3904 acres, 68.595 acres and 33.72 acres in Jefferson Twp., consideration amount $3,770,000.

Timothy Pence Trust and Morris Family Trust to Kirk A. Smith, 4621 Washington Waterloo Road, consideration amount $249,733.

LSI Ventures LLC to Tonda Reed and Christopher Osborne, 528 Eastern Ave., consideration amount $195,000.

Recorded April 4

Rolfe Rentals LLC to GC Mason Irrevocable Living Trust, 717 Western Ave., consideration amount $51,000.

Natasha and Kenneth Howard to Kyle S. Rapp, 952 Rt. 734 NW, consideration amount $420,000.

AAA East Central Inc., AAA South Central Ohio, and Fayette County Automobile Club to Ronald J. Weade Properties LLC, 334 E. Court St., consideration amount $135,200.

Josh and Valorie Morton to Robert and Karen Johnson, 3991 Main St. SE, consideration amount $130,000.

Gene Baumgardner, Johnita Baumgardner, and Baumgardner Family Trust to Paint Creek Mennonite School, 2045 Harold Road, consideration amount $150,000.

Recorded April 5

Justin and Katie Jo Ackerman to Walter Martinez, 1699 Dennis St., consideration amount $389,900.

Daniel and Patricia Smith to Nathaniel and Anna Taylor, 121 E. Paint St., consideration amount $192,500.

Jeffrey Boylan and John Boylan Estate to Zachary Zurface, 844 Knollwood Cir., consideration amount $340,000.

Jerry and Tracey Hixon to Optimal Outdoor Solutions LLC, 319 W. Oak St., consideration amount $220,000.

BC Restorations LLC to Hay Holdings LLC, 4857 Dickey Road NE, consideration amount $45,000.

Sean and Victoria Carper to Josh and Valorie Morton, 2225 Ginger Ln., consideration amount $420,000.

Jonathan Bibler and Misty Chapin to No-740 Realty LLC, 207 Eyman Park Dr., consideration amount $75,000.