Work underway in Walmart shopping center lot

The entrance to the Walmart shopping center across from the fairgrounds’ rear driveway was closed Wednesday morning. Dick Jones, superintendent of Pinnacle, said Pinnacle Paving & Sealing was starting the sealing of the entrance and the parking area in front of T-Mobile and other stores at the end of the shopping center area. There are orange cones blocking off the entire area as they patch potholes and reseal the asphalt. Tomorrow, the new white parking lines will be painted on the newly resurfaced area of the lot, according to Jones.

Gail Allen | R-H photo