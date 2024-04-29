Locals come out to Fish with a Fireman event

Greyson Ryan got a tour of the fire engine from Lt. M. Smith of the Washington Fire Department at the Fish with a Fireman event Saturday at the pond at Eyman Park. Kids were offered a look at the engine during their fishing outing. Gail Allen | R-H photos Parents and children were around the pond area at Eyman Park Saturday at the Fish with a Fireman event sponsored by the Washington Fire Department. Other volunteer departments in Fayette County also participated. Fayette County Box 65 was on scene to offer drinks to the kids and coffee for parents at the Fish with a Fireman event at Eyman Park Saturday, according to Captain Brian Crooks of Box 65.

