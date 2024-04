Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies M. Payton, J. Fausnaugh, B. Crooks (L-R standing, M. Arnold sitting, and Kroger pharmacist Lindsay) collected unwanted prescription drugs for the DEA Drug Take Back program at the Kroger location. They had collected about 40 pounds of old drugs by 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Payton.

Gail Allen | R-H photo