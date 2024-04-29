WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 27

Brandon M. Collins, 32, Sabina, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), driving under suspension (non-compliance), trafficking in drugs (second-degree felony), possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).

Hailey R. Meacham, 23, Jackson, speed.

Travis Leonard, 45, 513 Peddicord Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear, non-compliance suspension.

Brenda Young, 63, 513 Peddicord Ave., wrongful entrustment.

April 26

Jeffrey Janson, 48, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 211, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Claudia K. Hidy, 64, 4944 State Route 41 NW, backing without safety.

Sarai Nellams, 53, 314 Forest St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Logan W. Smith, 19, 331 N. Fayette St., theft.

William L. Dillon Jr., 19, 114 E. Circle Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear, warrant TPO violation.

April 25

Aagna B. Patel, 18, 851 Riverbirch Road, failure to control.

David L. Burlile III, 26, 825 Rawling St., 12-point suspension (first-degree misdemeanor).

Alisha L. Vanhoose, 32, 1150 Commons Drive, non-compliance suspension.