Lady Panthers fall to Ironladies, 16-1

Lady Panther Dylaney Templin had one of the team’s four hits during the loss to Jackson on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

It was a rough night for the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (4-10, 2-5 FAC) as they hosted the Jackson Ironladies (11-5, 5-2 FAC) in a Frontier Athletic Conference softball contest.

The Lady Panthers were held to just one run on four hits, while allowing 16 runs as they fell to Jackson in five innings. Unofficially, Miami Trace committed six errors in the field.

Kaylee Everhart suffered the loss on the mound, allowing 16 runs (nine earned) on 15 hits, with two walks and one strikeout.

Serenity Taylor earned the win on the mound for Jackson, allowing one run on four hits, with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The Lady Panthers’ lone run came in the bottom of the first inning.

Everhart singled to center field to lead off the inning. The next batter was retired, and then Dylaney Templin singled to right field to move Everhart to third. Everhart would later score on a wild pitch and Templin would move to third. The next batter was retired to end the inning.

Jackson scored four runs in the first, one in the second, four in the third and fourth, and three in the fifth to make the final of 16-1.

Offensively for Miami Trace, Everhart, Mya Babineau, Templin and Gracie Cordell each collected one hit.