Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

March 1 – 1203 S. Hinde St.

FD Received call regarding a CO detector which had activated. FD detected moderate levels of CO inside the structure. Upon investigation the source of the CO was found to be a charcoal grill in the garage which was still smoldering. FD placed grill outside of the garage. FD opened windows to naturally ventilate the structure to a safe level. FD advised occupants of the findings.

Feb. 28 – 219 Gardner Ct.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a carbon-monoxide detector activation. FD found one (1) of the two (2) units evacuated at the time of arrival. FD detected high levels of carbon-monoxide and gas concentrations immediately entering unit 219. FD donned respiratory protection and began its’ investigation, finding carbon-monoxide levels at 89pm and gas concentrations of 3.1% LEL in unit 219 and low-levels (8ppm / 220pm) within unit 221. FD was informed that Center Point Energy had already been dispatched and stood-by. FD assisted the service technician from Center Point with additional investigation and testing. FD ventilated both units and assisted with shutting down all gas appliances in both units. Property owner will have additional checks and repairs completed.

Feb. 28 – 250 Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single vehicle accident into a fire hydrant. FD found the vehicle upright, on all four wheels and facing East across the North side of the pedestrian sidewalk along the West bound lane of traffic flow, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe work area and control traffic. FD confirmed there was no entrapment or injuries. FD found the fire hydrant broke off at ground level and wedged under the front suspension of the vehicle. FD requested dispatch to notify the water department of the damage.

Feb. 27 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm, zone 2 building 2. FD did not find any smoke or fire and was advised by the staff of occupants smoking in room 231 at the time of arrival. FD spoke with the occupants and advised the facility is non-smoking and asked them to step outside to smoke and/or vape.

Feb. 27 – W. Elm St. Intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four wheels with one facing West and the other facing North, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe work area and control the flow of traffic. FD confirmed there was no entrapment or injuries and checked both vehicles for safety.

Feb. 27 – Clinton Ave. Intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident with injuries, possible entrapment. FD found three (3) vehicles upright, on all four wheels with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe working area and control the flow of traffic. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and noted vehicle one (1) was facing North, vehicle two (2) was facing South and vehicle three (3) facing West at / near the intersection. FD checked all three (3) vehicles for safety, applied absorbency to fluids on the roadway, assisted with patient care and cleaned debris from the roadway.

Feb. 27 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office while out on another incident reporting a fire alarm, zone 1 building 1. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was notified by staff that occupants in room 113 were smoking inside. FD spoke with the occupants and advised the facility was non-smoking and to step outside to smoke and/or vape.