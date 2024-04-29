Blue Lions meet OSU Hall of Famer

Washington High School FCA students Jarika Mick and Maggi Wall meet former OSU basketball star, Aaron Craft, at the FCA “Lunch with Legends” event in Columbus. Submitted photos The Blue Lion student leaders not only attended, but also volunteered to help serve at the event. Pictured are Gabe Perez, Evan Lynch and Isaac Hood.

COLUMBUS — Student leaders of the Washington High School chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently attended the FCA “Lunch with Legends” event in Columbus, where they enjoyed the opportunity to hear Aaron Craft deliver a keynote address and meet the former Ohio State University basketball star.

The Blue Lion student leaders not only attended, but also volunteered to help serve at the event.

The event was presented in part by Epifano McDonald’s of Fayette County and the Hinderer Motor Company, helping provide this opportunity for Fayette County students.