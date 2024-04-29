City recognizes Arbor Day with tree planting

Attending the Arbor Day tree planting ceremony were (L to R): George Shoemaker, Tree Committee Vice Chair; Washington Councilman Ted Hawk, Tree Committee member; Louise Shephard, Master Gardeners Volunteer; Sara Creamer, Master Gardeners Volunteer; Brenda Caudill, Tree Committee President; Jill Roberts, Master Gardeners Volunteer; Don Creamer, City Forester, Arborist and Master Gardeners Volunteer; City Manager Joe Denen, Tree Committee member; Tasha Jackson, William Rheinscheld, and Val Morton, all from the Veterans Services Commission. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Friday at noon, the Washington Court House Tree Committee held a tree planting ceremony at the Old Washington Cemetery behind Dairy Queen to recognize Arbor Day.

A proclamation to commemorate Arbor Day was read by city councilman Ted Hawk which he signed along with city manager Joe Denen, both tree committee members.

Three Kousa Dogwood trees were planted, because this tree needs full sun and blooms around Memorial Day, according to Don Creamer, city forester and arborist.

The three trees were donated by the City of Washington, Master Gardener volunteers, and the Veterans Service Commission, led by Ed Fisher.

Creamer reminded everyone that before you dig to plant a tree, call OOPS, because it’s the law, and it is very costly if you dig where there are underground fiber optics, gas lines, or electric utilities.

Mulch will be placed around the trees and tree-guards will be added to prevent rabbits from chewing on the base of the trunks, Creamer said. These are slow growing trees and are larger than he expected them to be when he received them from the donators. Creamer also said there are three of these trees planted along Market Street in the city.

Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates nature. The purpose is to encourage people to plant trees. Arbor refers to all trees, forest and fruit trees. Arbor Day began due to a tree lover named Julius Sterling Morton.

The first Arbor Day was on April 10, 1872 in Nebraska. Within 20 years, the holiday spread to every state.

Morton was born in New York in 1832, traveled to Nebraska after marriage, and planted thousands of trees on his homestead. His former home is now a state park in Nebraska called Arbor Lodge. Morton died in 1902.

Trees support our health, clean our air and water, provide shade, and support wildlife and birds. Morton said, “Other holidays repose upon the past; Arbor Day proposes for the future.”