Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Panthers notch back-to-back run-rule wins over Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Indians made the trip up to Miami Trace High School for the second of back-to-back Frontier Athletic Conference games with the Panthers Tuesday, April 23.

At HHS Monday, Miami Trace won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

On Tuesday, it was another run-rule victory by the Panthers over the Indians, this time by a score of 17-3.

Miami Trace had 11 hits and committed two errors, while Hillsboro had six hits and two errors.

Cam Morton started for the Panthers and got the win. He pitched four innings allowing five hits, three runs (all earned), seven walks and seven strikeouts.

Konnor May pitched one inning, striking out two.

A. Clemons started and took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched one inning with six hits, nine runs (six earned) and four walks.

Ben Miller pitched 1.2 innings with one hit, two runs (both earned), four walks and two strikeouts.

Logan Zurface pitched one-third of an inning with four hits and six runs (four earned) with one walk and one strikeout and B. Hunter pitched one inning, striking out three.

Miller and Zurface each hit one batter.

Hillsboro put a run on the board in the top of the first.

The Panthers had an answer for that in the form of a three-run bottom of the first.

The Indians scored one run in the second, to which the Panthers’ reply was six runs in the bottom of the second.

Hillsboro scored what turned out to be its final run of the game in the top of the third, finding themselves trailing, 9-3.

The Panthers put two runs on the board in the third and six in the fourth.

The game was called after Hillsboro failed to score in the fifth, in accordance with the 10-run rule.

Four Panthers — Cooper Enochs, Brady Armstrong, Evan Colegrove and Jameson Hyer — each had two hits.

Enochs was 2 for 2 with a double and a triple. He also walked twice, scored four runs and drove in four.

Armstrong was 2 for 2 with a walk, a sacrifice fly to drive in a run and two runs scored.

Colegrove went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. He also had four stolen bases.

Jameson Hyer went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs.

Gaige Stuckey had one hit, was hit by a pitch twice and scored two runs.

Austin Brown had one hit, drew a walk and scored twice and Garrett Zimmerman had one hit.

For the Indians, J. Cornele, W. Bailey, Gavin Greer, Walker Pence, Zack Burwinkle and N. Burns each had one base hit. They were all singles.

Cornele had two stolen bases, while Burns and Bailey each had one.

Corenele, Pence and Burns crossed the plate for Hillsboro.

The Panthers improved to 9-6 overall, 5-1 in the conference.

Hillsboro falls to 0-14 overall, 0-8 in the FAC.

The Panthers will host former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington Thursday at 5 p.m. and Eastern Brown Saturday at 11 a.m.

Hillsboro plays at Batavia Thursday and visits Mitchell Park in Greenfield to play the McClain Tigers Monday, before returning home to take on the Tigers Tuesday.

A statistical look at the Panthers

Among everyday players, Armstrong leads the Panthers in batting at .468.

Enochs is batting .465 and Stuckey is hitting .452. Austin Boedeker is batting .414.

Armstrong leads the Panthers in hits with 22 and RBI with 20.

Enochs has 20 hits and 17 runs batted in. Enochs leads the Panthers with seven doubles and four triples.

Enochs leads the Panthers in stolen bases with 11 and Stuckey has 10. Brody McBee and Evan Colegrove each have nine.

Armstrong has a pitching record of 3-1 with a 1.56 earned run average.

Cam Morton is 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Cooper Enochs, 2-2, 4 runs, 4 rbi, 2 bb, 1 2b, 1 3b, 2 sb; Gaige Stuckey, 1-1, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 hbp, 2 sb; Brady Armstrong, 2-2, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sac fly; Evan Colegrove, 2-3, 3 runs, 4 rbi 1 bb, 1 2b, 4 sb; Justin Robinson 0-3, 1 bb; Jameson Hyer, 2-3, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Garrett Zimmerman, 1-4; Austin Brown, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb, 2 sb; Austin Boedeker, 0-1, 2 runs, 2 bb.

RHE

H 111 00x x — 3 6 2

MT 362 6xx x — 17 11 2