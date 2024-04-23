Spruell, Hillsboro beat Miami Trace, 14-0 Spruell, Hillsboro beat Miami Trace, 14-0 Spruell, Hillsboro beat Miami Trace, 14-0

She’s the best, most dominating pitcher in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Hillsboro junior Camryn Spruell has led Hillsboro to at least a share of the 2024 FAC championship after pitching a 1-hit shutout at Miami Trace Tuesday, April 23.

Jackson is 4-2 in the FAC with two conference games remaining against Miami Trace and two against Chillicothe.

Hillsboro won the game with Miami Trace at HHS Monday, 8-0.

Tuesday, Hillsboro won at MTHS, 14-0 to improve to 8-0 in the conference.

Miami Trace had one hit, a single by Dylaney Templin in the fourth inning. A wild pitch allowed another Miami Trace batter to reach base and a second wild pitch in the same inning put runners at second and third for Miami Trace where they were stranded.

Kaylee Everhart pitched five innings with 10 hits, 14 runs (five earned), four walks and six strikeouts for Miami Trace.

Mylea Fridley, Addie Huff and Reagan Clemons each had two hits for Hillsboro. Huff hit a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Fridley knocked in one run and scored twice and Clemons had two RBI and scored three runs.

Halle Reveal, Eowyn Brown and Chloe Roberts each had one hit for Hillsboro.

Reveal scored one run and drove in one, as did Brown and Roberts scored one run with two RBI.

Spruell was in control, striking out 12 batters in the five-inning game.

Spruell has a record of 14-1 and an earned run average of 0.74, less than one earned run allowed per every seven innings pitched.

Opposing teams are batting just .111 against Spruell. She has 237 strikeouts and 28 walks in 104.1 innings pitched. Said another way, she has a strikeout to walks ratio of almost 12-1.

She can slug with the best of them, with a .473 batting average, 9 home runs and 32 RBI.

She batted .605 last season with 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

Spruell uncharacteristically did not have a hit against Miami Trace. She was 0 for 1 with three walks and two runs scored.

Hillsboro is now 16-2 overall, 8-0 in the FAC with two conference games remaining with McClain Monday and Tuesday.

Miami Trace is now 4-9 overall, 2-4 in the FAC.

The Lady Panthers will visit Jackson Wednesday and host the Iron Ladies Thursday. Those games were originally scheduled for April 1 and 2.

Miami Trace is scheduled to play at Waverly Friday and at Symmes Valley Saturday.

Miami Trace hosts Washington Monday and plays at Washington High School on Tuesday, April 30.

RHE

H 481 10x x — 14 10 0

MT 000 00x x — 0 1 8