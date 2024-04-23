Ironladies run-rule Lady Lions, 14-0

Lady Lion senior Lilly Shaw delivers a pitch during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Just 24 hours after falling to Jackson (8-5, 3-2 FAC) on the road by a score of 17-2, the Washington Lady Lions (4-10, 1-6 FAC) hosted the Ironladies on a very windy Tuesday evening for Frontier Athletic Conference softball contest.

Unfortunately for Washington, they would suffer another loss by run-rule, this time with the score being 14-0.

Lady Lion senior Lilly Shaw suffered the loss on the mound, allowing 14 runs (six earned) on 13 hits, with six walks and five strikeouts through six innings on 137 pitches.

Unofficially, Washington committed eight errors defensively in the game.

Taylor earned the win on the bump for Jackson, working five innings and allowing no runs on just four hits, with one walk and six strikeouts on 67 pitches.

Evans pitched one inning in relief, striking out the side in order on 11 pitches.

The Ironladies took an early 4-0 lead after the first inning. They would add one run in the third, two runs in the fourth and fifth, and five runs in the sixth to reach 14 runs for the game.

Washington’s biggest threat to score came in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, seniors Alizae Ryan and Addison Knisley hit back-to-back singles. The threat would quickly end, though, as the next two batters were retired to end the game.

Offensively for the Lady Lions, they collected four hits as a whole.

Ryan went 2-for-3, Knisley went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Trinity Hixon went 1-for-2. Both Knisley and Ryan recorded a stolen base in the game.

Washington (4-11, 1-7 FAC) will look to regroup on Thursday as they host Huntington (10-9, 3-7 SVC) at 5 p.m.

It is being advertised as youth night at the complex, meaning that all kids will be granted free admission to both the baseball and softball games.