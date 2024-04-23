Jackson completes series sweep of Washington, wins 11-5

Blue Lion junior Gavin Coffman drove in four of the team’s five runs in the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Three of those runs came on this hit, which was a base-clearing triple in the bottom of the seventh inning. Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions (10-5, 5-2 FAC) looked to avenge Monday’s 5-2 road loss to Jackson (12-4, 5-0 FAC) on Tuesday as they hosted the Ironmen on an overcast and breezy evening for baseball.

The Blue Lions dug themselves a big whole as they trailed 10-2 after three innings, and ultimately would fall to the Ironmen by a score of 11-5.

Bryce Yeazel started and suffered the loss on the hill for Washington. Yeazel gave up 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits, with two walks and three strikeouts through three innings on 68 pitches.

John Wall pitched one-and-one-third innings, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout on 29 pitches.

Bryson Heath pitched the final two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts on 43 pitches.

Ramey Wyant earned the victory on the mound for Jackson, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, with two walks and four strikeouts through five innings on 94 pitches.

Tucker Williams pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing three runs on five hits, with one walk and four strikeouts on 49 pitches.

Two of the Blue Lions’ five runs came in the second inning.

Yeazel reached on an error to start the second inning and advanced to second base on a single to right field from Will Miller. Cooper Robertson then singled to right field to score Yeazel and move Miller to third. Gavin Coffman followed with a sacrifice fly to center field which scored Miller. Jackson was able to force a double play during the next at-bat to get out of the inning.

The Blue Lions’ other three runs came in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Evan Lynch led off the inning with an infield single, followed by a single to center field from Sam Lotz. After the next two batters struck out, Robertson walked to load the bases and Coffman then tripled to right field to clear the bases. The next batter was retired, ending the game and Washington’s late rally.

Washington collected 11 hits offensively for the game.

Wall led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Robertson went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Lotz went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Coffman went 1-for-3 with a triple and four RBI.

Osborne went 1-for-4 with a double.

Miller and Lynch were both 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored each.

Washington (10-6, 5-3 FAC) will return to action on Thursday against an opponent to be determined. Prior to the contest, at 4:30 p.m., a ceremony will take place that is dedicated to Kyle Brown of Washington High School’s Class of 1999. Brown passed away June 10, 2023 at age 42. Kyle’s wife, Megan and their four children, Makayla, Carson, Camden and Madyn, his parents, Keith and Sandy and friends and former teammates and coaches have been invited to attend to take part and celebrate Kyle.

It is also youth night at the complex, and all children will receive free admission to watch both the baseball and softball games.