WMS track competes at Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — On Saturday, April 20, the Washington Middle School track team took their teams to compete in the Beavercreek MS Invitational in a state-qualifying meet.

For the boys, the Blue Lions finished 7th out of 20 teams with a total of 39 points.

For the girls, the Lady Lions finished 19th out of 23 teams with a total of nine points.

Individual girls results:

100-meter dash — Jeorjia Potts, 29th, 15.28; Cara Dean, 36th, 15.53.

1600-meter run — Olivia Sexton, 33rd, 7:55.28.

4 x 100-meter relay — Alexia Miller, Emma Murphy, Trinity Moore, Claire Streitenberger, 12th, 1:01.48.

400-meter dash — Anna Tackage, 13th, 1:10; Neka Bragg, 15th, 1:11.23.

800-meter run — Anna Tackage, 14th, 2:50.27; Megan Reed, 20th, 3:04.89.

200-meter dash — Eva Bennett, 5th, 27.18; Jeorjia Potts, 24th, 30.95; Alexia Miller, 43rd, 32.97.

4 x 400-meter run — Emma Murphy, Trinity Moore, Megan Reed, Neka Bragg, 15th, 5:30 42.

High Jump — Eydyn Gibbs, 7th, 4’3”.

Long Jump — Jeorjia Potts, 6th, 13’2.5”; Kinsley Caudill, 18th, 11’3.5”; Olivia Sexton, 38th, 8’10.5”.

Discus Throw — Akira Wilson, 23rd, 50’4”; Addison Krape, 28th, 47’.

Shot Put — Akira Wilson, 24th, 22’4”; Addison Krape, 26th, 21’11.75”.

Individual boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay — Matthew Jones, Colton Osborne, Carson Wise, Caleb Atkinson, 8th, 11:29.98.

100-meter dash — Leighton Anderson, 1st, 12.04; Eduardo Navarrete, 9th, 12.67; Noah Beal, 61st, 22.70.

4 x 200-meter dash — Mason Heidler, Carson Wise, Ryley Wiseman, Dwayne Kinser, 19th, 2:06.42.

1600-meter run — Matthew Jones, 26th, 6:08.68; Colton Osborne, 28th, 6:10.55; Caleb Atkinson, 31st, 6:23.72.

4 x 100-meter relay — Eduardo Navarrete, Jackson Everhart, Sam Pfeifer, Leighton Anderson, 4th, 47.77.

400-meter dash — Dwayne Kinser, 33rd, 1:13.34; Ryley Wiseman, 37th, 1:15.14; Braedan Curl, 41st, 1:18.65.

800-meter run — Colton Osborne, 25th, 2:43.83; Carson Wise, 29th, 2:47.53; Matthew Jones, 40th, 3:01.49.

200-meter hurdles — Cooper Heidler, 18th, 31.29.

200-meter dash — Leighton Anderson, 1st, 24.00; Mason Heidler, 38th, 29.62; Jonothan Johnson, 40th, 30.63.

4 x 400-meter relay — Ryley Wiseman, Caleb Atkinson, Braedan Curl, Landon Rowland, 16th, 5:26.28.

Discus Throw — Brian Woods, 6th, 97’4”; Quinn Phillips, 24th, 79’7”; Ryder Ward, 50th, 54’5”.

Shot Put — Brian Woods, 16th, 28’3.5”; Quinn Phillips, 17th, 28’2.5”.

Pole Vault — Cooper Heidler, 2nd, 9’6”.

Washington will travel on Wednesday to compete in the annual Greenfield Middle School Invitational at 4:30 p.m.