WMS track competes at Nelsonville-York

NELSONVILLE — On Friday, April 19, the Washington Middle School track team traveled to compete in the annual Buckeye MS Invite at Nelsonville-York High School.

Washington brought four girls and five boys to try to qualify them to the State Tournament as this was a state-qualifying meet.

19 girls teams and 16 boys teams participated in the event, with the Washington boys finishing in third with 65 points and Washington girls placing 11th with 18 points.

Individual girls results:

4 x 100-meter relay — Alexia Miller, Eva Bennett, Cara Dean, Eydyn Gibbs, 1st, 55.78.

4 x 200-meter relay — Alexia Miller, Eva Bennett, Cara Dean, Eydyn Gibbs, 2nd, 2:00.20.

Individual boys results

100-meter dash — Leighton Anderson, 1st, 11.80; Jackson Everhart, 5th, 12.69.

110-meter hurdles — Eduardo Navarrete, 3rd, 18.81.

200-meter hurdles — Eduardo Navarrete, 1st, 28.57.

4 x 100-meter relay — Eduardo Navarrete, Sam Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart, Leighton Anderson, 1st, 47.85.

High Jump — Sam Pfeifer, 1st, 5’6”.

Pole Vault — Cooper Heidler, 1st, 9’6”.

Long Jump — Jackson Everhart, 4th, 16’2”.

The top performance lists will update on April 23 and should include the performances of these athletes in comparison to other athletes across the state.