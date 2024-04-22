Locals enjoy successful Hike for Hospice

On Saturday morning, locals came together to honor the lives of loved ones at the 2024 Hike For Hospice at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House. Brya Labig | R-H photos On Saturday morning, locals came together to honor the lives of loved ones at the 2024 Hike For Hospice at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House. Brya Labig | R-H photos On Saturday morning, locals came together to honor the lives of loved ones at the 2024 Hike For Hospice at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House. Brya Labig | R-H photos Locals brought unique and vintage vehicles to show during the Hike For Hospice at Grace Community Church on Saturday. Brya Labig | R-H photos Locals brought unique and vintage vehicles to show during the Hike For Hospice at Grace Community Church on Saturday. Brya Labig | R-H photos Locals brought unique and vintage vehicles to show during the Hike For Hospice at Grace Community Church on Saturday. Brya Labig | R-H photos A bagpiper led the procession out of the Grace Community Church parking lot as the walkers headed off for their Hike for Hospice. Gail Allen | R-H photos Keith Blade of Millwood Avenue built this special truck within the past couple of years and entered it in the car show at Hike for Hospice. Gail Allen | R-H photos A bagpiper led the procession out of the Grace Community Church parking lot as the walkers headed off for their Hike for Hospice. Gail Allen | R-H photos The Washington Fire Department’s large ladder truck was in the parking lot of Grace Community Church to take aerial photos of the walkers as they began their march out of the lot. Gail Allen | R-H photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The 2024 Hike for Hospice kicked off in windy but sunny weather Saturday morning at Grace Community Church led by Candis Conley, fundraising coordinator, and Jill Lewis, development coordinator. The event raises funds to support patients and families within the community.

Sponsors of the event were Walmart Distribution Center, Tomlinson Insurance Agency for the Gold Level. Huntington Bank, Vermeer Heartland, Court House Manor and St. Catherine’s Manor, Court House Fitness, Valero Renewables, Record-Herald, Wingate Packaging, Quali-Tee Design, Stark Truss, Parrett Insurance, and McGohan Brabender for the Silver Level sponsors.

The car show was sponsored by Jim Van Dyke Automotive. Other sponsors supporting Hospice were the Print Shop, Rusty Keg, Linda Poelking, Kyle and Alyssa Fenner, In Memory of Sheila Allen, Roller Haven in Memory of Mary Long, Club Apartment Groups, American Legion Post #25, Arch Enchantment, and Showplace Furniture.

Many local churches and organizations also donated and took part in the walk. Dragin Angels Car Club hosted the many cars being shown in the parking lot. Ten top cars were chosen during the day to win trophies by the judge, Candis Conley.

DJ Marcus Harris played the music, Grace Community Church donated the space for the event, and McKenna Brown sang the National Anthem to start the show. The Washington Fire Department was there to take aerial photos as the walk began.