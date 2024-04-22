Dance the night away at Second Chance’s adult prom

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — An Adult Prom fundraiser for Second Chance Center of Hope is going to be held at Champions Bar and Grill, 703 Highland Ave., hosted by Prestige Up Pageantry of Columbus.

The prom is called “Viva Las Vegas.”

On Saturday, June 15, from 6 to 11 pm, DJ-Archi from Kingston will be playing the dance tunes to help prom-goers dance the night away. The prom is for ages 18 and over, and dress is casual to fancy, according to Second Chance Director Chiquita Nash.

Only 150 tickets will be available at a cost of $50 for singles and $75 for couples. Second Chance is providing a large charcuterie board and a dessert bar. An appetizer menu and cash bar will be available for purchase, provided by Champions Bar and Grill, Nash said. Prom photos will also be available at the Prestige photo booth.

There will be a silent auction and local baked goods to help raise money, and donations are being accepted from all businesses and individuals for this auction. Nash said that donations can be dropped off or mailed to their 420 W. Oakland Ave. location.

Tickets are available at the Second Chance office, call 740-620-4133 or email [email protected]. Payment is accepted by Venmo @Chiquita-ANash, or Cashapp Chinash55. Ticket sales have begun, so get them while they are still available, Nash said.