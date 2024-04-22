Four local SSCC students named to All-Ohio Academic Team

Southern State Community College is pleased to announce that four current SSCC students have been named to the All-Ohio Academic Team.

Madison Curtis of Highland County was assigned to the Second Team, and will be receiving a $500 scholarship, medallion, and a certificate; Alyk Lippincott of Clinton County, Miranda McClurg of Fayette County, and Jenna Rhoades of Highland County were assigned to the Third Team, receiving a medallion and a certificate.

The students, joining other honorees from Ohio’s community college system, will be honored with scholarships for their academic excellence, leadership, and community service. A ceremony to recognize this year’s award winners will be held virtually on April 26 as part of Community College Month in Ohio.

The All-Ohio Academic Team program is a collaboration between the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) national honor society.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Madison, Alyk, Miranda, and Jenna,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, president of Southern State Community College, “—four of our most outstanding students! On behalf of Southern State, we could not be more proud to have these fine individuals affiliated with our college. I am pleased to see them rewarded and honored for their academic commitment and personal discipline.”

These top-performing students were nominated by SSCC faculty and staff to receive the scholarships, which will assist in transferring to universities to complete their bachelor’s degree requirements. The All-Ohio Academic Team also includes high-achieving students who are planning to move directly into the workforce.