Washington softball falls to Unioto, defeats Paint Valley

The Washington High School varsity softball team had a pair of games at home Saturday, April 20.

In the first game, Unioto defeated Washington, 38-1.

In the second game, Washington bounced back to defeat Paint Valley, 5-4.

Lilly Shaw was the starting and winning pitcher for Washington. She pitched seven innings with 10 hits and four runs (all earned) with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Kasarah Cantrell was the pitcher for the Bearcats. She took the loss with six innings in the circle. She allowed eight hits and five runs (three earned) with no walks and five strikeouts.

Paint Valley jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after one turn at bat.

Washington scored one run in the bottom of the first and one more in the bottom of the second to tie the game.

Washington scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and Paint Valley scored one in the top of the fifth and one more run in the top of the seventh.

For the Lady Lions, Addison Knisley, Trinity Hixon and Adysun Bartruff each had two hits. Bartruff hit a double and drove in three runs.

Hixon hit a double and scored three runs.

Olivia Haycook singled and scored one run for Washington and Shaw had one hit to drive in one run.

Kyla Littler was the game’s leading hitter for Paint Valley, going 3 for 4.

Sophi Stauffer was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored; Delainey Mannion hit a home run and drove in two runs and Lydia Hamilton and Raelei Mettler each had one hit for Paint Valley.

“It was a great team win Saturday,” Washington head coach Trevor Patton said. “We had to make some in-game adjustments that put a few girls in positions they were less familiar with. Not only did they hold their own well, but they thrived and made great plays. (We’re) excited to get another one in the win column as we head into the finals weeks of the season.”

Saturday’s results put Washington’s record at 4-9 overall.

Paint Valley fell to 2-15 with the loss.

Offensively for Washington vs Paint Valley: Olivia Haycook, 1-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Alizae Ryan, 0-3, 1 run; Addison Knisley, 2-3, 1 sb; Lilly Shaw, 1-3, 1 rbi; Mikhaylee Ragland, 0-3; Trinity Hixon, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 2, 2 sb; Jordan Mead, 0-3; Adysun Bartruff, 2-3, 3 rbi, 1 2b, 1 sb; Savannah Cannon, 0-3.

Offensively for Paint Valley: Sophi Stauffer, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 sb; Delainey Mannion, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 home run; Kasarah Cantrell, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sb; Kyla Littler, 3-4, 1 rbi; Raelei Mettler, 1-4; Randa Knisley, 0-4; Lydia Hamilton, 1-3; Jazz Miller, 0-3; Carlee Spurlock, 0-2.

RHE

PV 200 010 1 — 4 10 3

W 110 111 x — 5 8 1