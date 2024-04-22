Jets walk off with win over Panthers

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team visited Northeastern High School in Springfield to play the Jets Saturday, April 20.

It was a closely-contested game that the Jets pulled out with a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 victory.

Xavier Lawhorn started for Miami Trace and pitched five innings. He allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Konnor May pitched one inning, sustaining the loss. He allowed three hits and one run (it was unearned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Gilbert, Taylor and Spriggs pitched for Northeastern with Spriggs getting the win.

Spriggs pitched two innings with one hit, three walks and four strikeouts. He hit two Miami Trace batters.

Taylor faced two batters, with two hits and two earned runs allowed.

Gilbert pitched the first five innings for the Jets, with six hits and three runs (all earned). He walked one and struck out four.

Northeastern took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Miami Trace got one of those runs back in the top of the third.

The Jets put a run on the board in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead.

The Panthers jumped in front 5-3 with four runs in the top of the sixth.

However, the Jets tied the game in the sixth and won it with a run in the seventh.

Cooper Enochs, Cam Morton and Justin Robinson each had two hits for the Panthers.

Enochs scored one run; Morton hit a double and scored one run and Robinson hit a double and drove in two runs.

Jameson Hyer, Evan Colegrove and Garrett Zimmerman each had one hit for the Panthers.

Hyer hit a double, scored one run and drove in one; Colegrove singled in a run and scored one and Zimmerman also singled, scoring once and driving in one run.

Gilbert, Rose and Spriggs each had two hits for the Jets. Gilbert, Spriggs and Newman each hit a double for Northeastern.

That result put the Panthers’ record at 7-6 overall.

The Jets improved to 4-6 with the win, but fell Monday, April 22 to West Liberty-Salem, 15-2.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Cooper Enochs, 2-3, 1 run, 1 bb, 2 sb; Brody McBee, 0-0; Ben Mathews, 0-2,1 bb; Jameson Hyer, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b, 1 sb; Evan Colegrove, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Konnor May, 0-3; Garrett Zimmerman, 1-1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Cam Morton, 2-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Justin Robinson, 2-3, 2 rbi, 1 2b, hbp; Austin Brown, 0-3, 1 bb; Austin Boedeker, 0-3, hbp, 1 sb.

RHE

MT 001 004 0 — 5 9 2

NE 020 012 1 — 6 10 1