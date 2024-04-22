Jackson baseball tops Blue Lions, 5-2

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lion baseball team made the long trip to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference game with the Ironmen on Monday, April 22.

Jackson was leading the FAC standings at 4-0 going into the game.

Washington was tied with Miami Trace for second place in the conference, each with one FAC loss. The Blue Lions were 5-1 going into the game.

Jackson scored five runs in the bottom of the second and went on to win the game, 5-2.

The Blue Lions scored their runs in the top of the third.

Will Miller started for Washington and took the loss. He pitched six innings with three hits and five runs (two earned) with six walks and eight strikeouts.

Gaven Jones started for Jackson and pitched six innings for the win. He allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) with two walks and 13 strikeouts.

Tristan Williams pitched the seventh inning for the save. He allowed two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

John Wall was the game’s leading hitter for the Blue Lions, going 3 for 4 with one run scored.

Miller had two hits, while Sam Lotz had one hit, walked twice and drove in two runs; Evan Lynch had one hit and scored one run and Bryce Yeazel was 1 for 4.

Lynch, Wall, Lotz and Miller each hit a double for the Blue Lions.

Bodhi Wolford had two hits, including a double, for Jackson. He drove in two runs and scored one.

Ramey Wyant had Jackson’s other hit and scored one run.

Cade Wolford walked twice and scored one run; Noah Ernst drew one walk and scored one run and Zander Ervin scored one run for Jackson.

Jackson (11-4) visits Washington High School Tuesday. The Blue Lions are now 10-4 overall.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 3-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Aden Osborne, 0-3, 1 bb; Evan Lynch, 1-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Sam Lotz, 1-2, 2 rbi, 2 bb, 1 2b; Bryce Yeazel, 1-4; Will Miller, 2-4, 1 2b, Cooper Robertson, 0-3; Bryson Heath, 0-3; Gavin Coffman, 0-3.

RHE

W 002 000 0 — 2 8 3

J 050 000 x — 5 3 1