Miami Trace baseball run-rules Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers traveled south of the county seat of Highland County to Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Indians Monday, April 22.

The Panthers won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

Brady Armstrong started and worked five innings, with three hits, four walks and eight strikeouts for the win.

Zack Burwinkel started and took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched four innings with four hits, seven runs (three earned), two walks and four strikeouts.

Miller pitched to one batter with one walk and one earned run and Lane pitched one inning with two hits and two runs (one earned).

Austin Boedeker was the leading hitter in the game for Miami Trace, going 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Cooper Enochs went 1 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored; Evan Colegrove had one hit and scored one run; Austin Brown had one hit and drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Armstrong, Gaige Stuckey and Jameson Hyer each scored one run for the Panthers.

Burwinkle, Cornele and Walker Pence each had one hit for Hillsboro.

The Panthers scored early and often in the game, with three runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Hillsboro (0-13, 0-7) is scheduled to play at Miami Trace Tuesday.

The Panthers (8-6 overall, 4-1 in the FAC) will host Wilmington Thursday and Eastern Brown Saturday at 11 a.m.

Jackson is 5-0 in the FAC after a 5-2 win over the Washington Blue Lions Monday, April 22.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Cooper Enochs, 1-3, 2 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b, 1 sb; Gaige Stuckey, 0-3, 1 run; Jameson Hyer, 0-4, 1 run; Evan Colegrove, 1-3, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Brady Armstrong, 0-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Cam Morton, 0-2, hbp; Justin Robinson, 0-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Austin Brown, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1sb; Austin Boedeker, 3-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Keenan Moore, 1 sb.

RHE

MT 311 23x x — 10 6 3

H 000 00x x — 9 3 7