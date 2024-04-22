Miami Trace softball falls to Spruell, Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Lady Indians softball team welcomed the team from Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Monday, April 22.

Hillsboro took another step toward their goal of an FAC championship with an 8-0 victory over the Lady Panthers.

Hillsboro is now 7-0 in the FAC with three games remaining.

Camryn Spruell pitched a perfect game with no hits and no walks (along with no errors by the Hillsboro defense) and 17 strikeouts. Spruell also hit a solo home run.

Hillsboro scored one run in the second, four runs in the third and three in the sixth.

Gracie Cordell pitched for Miami Trace with nine hits and eight runs (seven earned) with one walk and five strikeouts.

Mylea Fridley had two hits, scored one run and drove in two.

Chloe Roberts went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. One of her hits was a double.

Eowyn Brown hit a double, Addie Huff hit a triple, and Isabelle Brunck and Mary Dietrick each had one hit.

Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace gave credit to his team, saying the result was “much improved from last season’s outcomes (against Hillsboro.)”

Hillsboro (15-2 overall), is at Miami Trace Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers are 4-8 overall, 2-3 in the FAC after the result.

RHE

MT 000 000 0 — 0 0 3

H 014 003 x — 8 9 0