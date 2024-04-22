Jackson beats Lady Lions, 17-2

JACKSON — The Washington Lady Lion softball team traveled down to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference game with the Iron Ladies Monday, April 22.

Jackson won the game, 17-2 in five innings.

Serenity Taylor was the winning pitcher for Jackson. Over five innings, Taylor allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Trinity Hixon started and took the loss for Washington. In three innings she allowed 16 hits and 16 runs (eight earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

Adysun Bartruff pitched one inning with two hits, one run (earned) and one walk.

Alizae Ryan, Addison Knisley and Bartruff each had two hits for Washington. Each player hit one double.

Knisley drove in both Washington runs, while scoring one run, along with Ryan.

For Jackson, K.J. Worsham and Taylor each had four hits for Jackson and Ella Armstrong had three hits and four RBI.

Worsham drove in three runs and Taylor drove in four.

Worsham hit a double and a home run and Armstrong hit a home run and Taylor hit a double.

Jackson (8-4 overall, 3-2 in the FAC) visits Washington High School Tuesday.

The Lady Lions are now 4-10 overall, 1-6 in the conference.

Washington is at Vinton County Wednesday and home to host Huntington Thursday.

Offensively for Washington: Olivia Haycook, 0-3; Alizae Ryan, 2-3, 1 run; Addison Knisley, 2-2, 1 run, 2 rbi; Lilly Shaw, 0-2; Trinity Hixon, 0-2; June Maddux, 0-2; Adysun Bartruff, 2-2; Mikhaylee Ragland, 0-2; Jordan Mead, 0-2.

Offensively for Jackson: Lillie Eberts, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb; Bryn Denny, 1-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Maddie Wright, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb; K.J. Worsham, 4-4, 3 runs, 3 rbi, 1 2b, 1 home run; Bailey Witt, 2-4, 2 runs; Serenity Taylor, 4-4, 3 runs, 4 rbi, 1 2b; Lauren Carper, 1-3, 2 runs; Lauryn Walburn, 0-1; Aaliyah Barnett, 1-4, 1 rbi; Ella Armstrong, 3-3, 2 runs, 4 rbi, 1 home run, 1 run.

RHE

W 002 00x x — 2 6 6

J 493 1xx x — 17 18 1