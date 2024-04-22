Blue Lion baseball falls to Unioto, 4-2 Blue Lion baseball falls to Unioto, 4-2 Blue Lion baseball falls to Unioto, 4-2 Blue Lion baseball falls to Unioto, 4-2 Blue Lion baseball falls to Unioto, 4-2

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team was originally scheduled to host Unioto on Thursday, April 18.

The game was postponed so that Washington could make up a Frontier Athletic Conference game with Hillsboro.

Unioto came to town Saturday, April 20 for a noon game with the Blue Lions.

Unioto won the game, 4-2.

Owen Link pitched a complete game for the Shermans. He allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) with two walks and nine strikeouts. He hit one Washington batter.

Aden Osborne started and suffered the loss for Washington. He pitched four innings with six hits and four runs (all earned) with one walk and two strikeouts.

Sam Lotz pitched three scoreless innings with three hits and one walk.

Offensively for Washington, Will Miller had two hits, including a triple.

Osborne singled and scored one run and Evan Lynch singled and scored, as well as driving in one run.

Lotz had one hit and drove in one run.

Unioto scored one run in the first and two runs in the third.

It was 4-0 when the Blue Lions scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ashton Crace led Unioto at the plate, going 3 for 4 with one run scored.

Laydon Patterson was 2 for 4, driving in two runs and sccoring one for the Shermans.

Jaxon Zickafoose, Keegan Snyder, Maveric Frump and Caden Speakman each had one hit for Unioto.

Unioto improved to 12-2 overall after a 12-0 win over Piketon Monday, April 22.

Washington, 10-4 after the game against Unioto, played at Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference contest Monday, April 22.

The Blue Lions were scheduled to host Jackson Tuesday.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 0-4; Aden Osborne, 1-2, 1 bb, 1 run, hbp; Evan Lynch, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Sam Lotz, 1-3, 1 rbi; Bryce Yeazel, 1-3; Will Miller, 2-3, 1 3b; Cooper Robertson, 0-3; Bryson Heath, 0-3; Gavin Coffman, 0-2.

RHE

U 102 100 0 — 4 9 1

W 000 200 0 — 2 6 2