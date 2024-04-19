Hillsboro tops Lady Lion softball, 10-0

Washington’s Alizae Ryan at bat during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro High School on the Indians’ new field Thursday, April 18, 2024. Photo by Mary Kay West

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Lions varsity softball team visited Hillsboro High School to take on the Lady Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Thursday, April 18.

Hillsboro got a dominating pitching performance from Camryn Spruell in a 10-0 win over Washington.

Spruell pitched five innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11. She did not walk a batter.

Trinity Hixon pitched 4.2 innings for Washington, with 14 hits, 10 runs (eight earned) no walk and no strikeouts.

Olivia Haycook, Addison Knisley and Lilly Shaw each had one hit for Washington.

Morgan Garman led Hillsboro with three hits. She scored one run.

Mylea Fridley had two hits and scored one run; Eowyn Brown had two hits, scored twice and drove in one run; Spruell had two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in five runs; Halle Reveal had one hit and scored two runs; Chloe Roberts hit a home run and drove in three runs; Addie Huff, Isabelle Brunck and Maddie Dearmon each had one hit with Dearmon scoring one run.

“(I’m) super proud of how our girls played tonight,” Washington head coach Trevor Patton said. “They made adjustments from the last time we played Hillsboro, putting more balls in play, getting more runners on, and making some incredible defensive plays, ultimately cutting the deficit in half from our previous matchup.

“They’re battled each pitch and gave a strong team an excellent game,” Patton said.

Hillsboro improves to 13-1 overall, 6-0 in the FAC.

Washington (now 3-8 overall, 1-5 in the FAC) will host Unioto Saturday at 10 a.m. and then play Unioto at noon.

The Lady Lions return to FAC play Monday at Jackson and then will host Jackson Tuesday.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 3 3

H 410 41x x — 10 14 2