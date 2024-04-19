Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 22-26 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, cookie

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, vanilla wafers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 22-26 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Euchre Party (must sign up)

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch