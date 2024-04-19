Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 22-26 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, cookie
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, vanilla wafers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 22-26 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
4 p.m. Euchre Party (must sign up)
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch